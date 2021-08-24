Trinity Network Credit Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Trinity Network Credit coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Trinity Network Credit has a total market capitalization of $367,618.63 and $110,183.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit (TNC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

Trinity Network Credit Coin Trading

