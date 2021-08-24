Tripio Price Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Tripio has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Tripio has a market capitalization of $4.04 million and $198,154.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tripio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00054434 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00049694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $380.86 or 0.00792799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00099614 BTC.

About Tripio

TRIO is a coin. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tripio is trip.io . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Tripio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

