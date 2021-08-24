Triple-S Management Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GTS)

Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,429 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 9,616% compared to the typical daily volume of 25 put options.
NYSE:GTS traded up $10.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.18. The company had a trading volume of 67,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,081. Triple-S Management has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $837.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.
Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.38). Triple-S Management had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 4.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after buying an additional 27,125 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 15.4% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 63.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,390 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,750,000 after purchasing an additional 93,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 161.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares in the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Triple-S Management Company Profile
Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.
Featured Article: What are convertible shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.