Triple-S Management Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GTS)

Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,429 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 9,616% compared to the typical daily volume of 25 put options.

NYSE:GTS traded up $10.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.18. The company had a trading volume of 67,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,081. Triple-S Management has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $837.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.38). Triple-S Management had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 4.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Triple-S Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after buying an additional 27,125 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 15.4% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 63.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,390 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,750,000 after purchasing an additional 93,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 161.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares in the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

