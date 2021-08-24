Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $377.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) will post sales of $377.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $391.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $363.90 million. Triumph Group reported sales of $481.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGI shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

In related news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $433,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,880,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,272,000 after buying an additional 187,280 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Triumph Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,989,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,782,000 after buying an additional 475,058 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Triumph Group by 76.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,317,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,345,000 after buying an additional 2,305,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,027,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,331,000 after buying an additional 717,808 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Triumph Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,649,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,723,000 after buying an additional 55,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

TGI stock opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 3.30. Triumph Group has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.55.

Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

