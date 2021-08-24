TrueDeck Hits Market Capitalization of $367,242.90 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. TrueDeck has a market cap of $367,242.90 and $13,632.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrueDeck coin can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00057697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00015513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00050716 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.38 or 0.00815822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00100998 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

