TrueDeck (TDP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $13,939.00

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One TrueDeck coin can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrueDeck has traded 65.7% higher against the dollar. TrueDeck has a market cap of $287,334.10 and $13,939.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

