TrueFi (TRU) Price Hits $0.58 on Top Exchanges

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. TrueFi has a total market cap of $81.76 million and approximately $35.20 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One TrueFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi (TRU) is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

