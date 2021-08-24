TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) Share Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.21. TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF shares last traded at $29.21, with a volume of 29 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

