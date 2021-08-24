TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) Stock Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.29. TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF shares last traded at $26.29, with a volume of 12 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

