Truist Financial Downgrades Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) to Hold

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) was downgraded by research analysts at Truist Financial to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BNL. Truist lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadstone Net Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Shares of BNL stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $26.45. 15,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,095. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 56.47. Broadstone Net Lease has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $27.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.12.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.8% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 81,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

