TrustSwap (SWAP) Price Hits $1.59 on Major Exchanges

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $142.17 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustSwap coin can now be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00003297 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TrustSwap has traded 40% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00054936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00048686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $380.10 or 0.00787015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00097293 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 89,288,044 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

