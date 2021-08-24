TrustToken Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $529,282.00 (TRU)

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One TrustToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrustToken has traded up 45.8% against the U.S. dollar. TrustToken has a market capitalization of $50.87 million and $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrustToken alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00054764 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014958 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00050310 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.18 or 0.00791361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00100094 BTC.

TrustToken Coin Profile

TRU is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. TrustToken’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . The official website for TrustToken is truefi.io . TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrustToken

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.