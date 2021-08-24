TrustVerse Market Cap Hits $8.53 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. In the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $8.53 million and approximately $273,271.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustVerse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00054309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00049934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $376.94 or 0.00785118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00100285 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

