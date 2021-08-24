TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Trading Down 3%

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) shares dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 638 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83.

About TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF)

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.