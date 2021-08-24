Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Trading Up 16.8%

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) shares were up 16.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 76,634 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 41,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TUWOY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.29.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

