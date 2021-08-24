Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA)’s stock price rose 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.70 and last traded at $11.54. Approximately 14,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,314,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

TUYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.91.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUYA. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tuya during the second quarter worth $72,000. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tuya during the first quarter worth $137,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Tuya during the first quarter worth $206,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tuya during the first quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Tuya during the first quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Company Profile (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

