Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $18,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 441.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 13,198 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.0% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 276,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,172,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 14.8% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 8.6% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 36.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price target (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.96.

Twilio stock opened at $349.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $375.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.23 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The stock has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of -78.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total transaction of $17,780,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,016 shares of company stock valued at $66,186,460. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

