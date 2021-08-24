Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition (NYSE:TRCA) Trading Up 0.8%

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA)’s share price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 3,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 25,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68.

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:TRCA)

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

