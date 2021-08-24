Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, insider William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total value of $2,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 379,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,508,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,578 shares of company stock worth $12,800,008 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWST stock opened at $108.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 0.72. Twist Bioscience has a one year low of $59.26 and a one year high of $214.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.19.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

