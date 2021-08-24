Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.00.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.
In other news, insider William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total value of $2,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 379,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,508,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,578 shares of company stock worth $12,800,008 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
TWST stock opened at $108.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 0.72. Twist Bioscience has a one year low of $59.26 and a one year high of $214.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.19.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.
About Twist Bioscience
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
