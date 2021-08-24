Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Michael Demurjian Sells 20,000 Shares

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $20,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $20,400.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $30,600.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $20,400.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Michael Demurjian bought 2,694 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $7,597.08.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $23,200.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $23,600.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $26,400.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $25,200.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $28,600.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $32,200.00.

Shares of TYME stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.04. 1,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,945,516. The company has a market cap of $178.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.17. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.99.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYME. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 1,209.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,122,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 30.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,798,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tyme Technologies by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 394,202 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tyme Technologies by 382.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 219,507 shares in the last quarter. 11.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

