Typhoon Network (TYPH) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,216.00

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $853,429.96 and approximately $13,216.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0959 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00052968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.84 or 0.00125013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.56 or 0.00155760 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,723.16 or 0.99690907 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $473.04 or 0.00988153 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,200.40 or 0.06685454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,896,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

