Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor Sells 64,718 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 64,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $644,591.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:GPRO traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $10.30. 1,665,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,679,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. GoPro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $13.79.

GPRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. GoPro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in GoPro by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GoPro by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of GoPro by 358.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of GoPro by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of GoPro by 2,023.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

