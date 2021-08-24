Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor Sells 64,718 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 64,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $644,591.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:GPRO traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $10.30. 1,665,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,679,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. GoPro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $13.79.
GPRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. GoPro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.10.
About GoPro
GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.
