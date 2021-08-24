U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 42,343 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 261,553 shares.The stock last traded at $74.01 and had previously closed at $72.29.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CJS Securities lowered shares of U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -528.53 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

In related news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $28,842.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $36,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,125 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 623.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in U.S. Concrete by 40.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR)

U.S. Concrete, Inc engages in the production of ready-mixed concrete. It operates through Ready-mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products segments. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment focuses on the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to the job sites of customers. The Aggregate Products segment produces crushed stone, sand and gravel from aggregates facilities located in New Jersey and Texas, Oklahoma, United States, Virgin Islands, and British Columbia, Canada.

