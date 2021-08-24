Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,201,418 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 58,976 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Uber Technologies worth $110,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,053,341,000 after buying an additional 9,134,360 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $421,672,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Uber Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,022,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,475 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,942,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,546,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204,252 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies stock opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.37 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.06 and a beta of 1.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.23.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.