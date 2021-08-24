Ubex Price Reaches $0.0004 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Ubex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ubex has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar. Ubex has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $579,653.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013097 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.88 or 0.00459901 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001058 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000764 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubex Profile

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,931,788,949 coins and its circulating supply is 3,314,170,196 coins. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

