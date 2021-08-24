Ubiq Achieves Market Cap of $14.05 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000689 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubiq has a market cap of $14.05 million and $28,631.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,880.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,178.81 or 0.06639008 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $640.98 or 0.01338708 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.76 or 0.00364994 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.11 or 0.00131803 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.07 or 0.00655936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.60 or 0.00337508 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006069 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.19 or 0.00326211 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.