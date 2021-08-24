UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC reduced its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,732,695 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,245,712 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $26,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in UBS Group by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in UBS Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 507.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. 31.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UBS traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $16.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBS. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.89 price objective on UBS Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price objective on UBS Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

