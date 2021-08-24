Unido EP Market Capitalization Achieves $9.11 Million (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 24th. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000544 BTC on exchanges. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $9.11 million and $784,679.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00055260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.89 or 0.00127200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.46 or 0.00159215 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,666.48 or 1.00030115 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.17 or 0.00995179 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,279.11 or 0.06739961 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,421,577 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

