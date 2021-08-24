UniFarm (UFARM) Trading 17.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

UniFarm (CURRENCY:UFARM) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 24th. One UniFarm coin can currently be purchased for $0.0559 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, UniFarm has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. UniFarm has a market cap of $2.15 million and $581,690.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00052887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.54 or 0.00124054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.49 or 0.00155202 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,009.05 or 1.00023341 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $473.51 or 0.00986514 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,150.11 or 0.06563031 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UniFarm Profile

UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

