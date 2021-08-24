Unifi Protocol DAO Market Capitalization Reaches $61.81 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for $13.27 or 0.00027455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $61.81 million and approximately $28.05 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.32 or 0.00120692 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.11 or 0.00289937 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00010772 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00048587 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00016818 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,659,091 coins. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.