UniLend Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last Week (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00002480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLend has a market capitalization of $37.00 million and $4.40 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UniLend has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UniLend alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00054289 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00049884 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.61 or 0.00783688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00100013 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.