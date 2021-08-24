Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Decreased by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,038 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 95.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.6% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNP traded down $1.95 on Tuesday, hitting $221.83. 24,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,144. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $144.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.82.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.68.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

