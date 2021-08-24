United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Holdings Lowered by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,663 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of United Community Banks worth $12,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 28,994 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 87,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 208.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks stock opened at $30.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UCBI. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Community Banks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Blalock acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.16 per share, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,352.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

