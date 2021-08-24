UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Torray LLC

Torray LLC cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,476 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.4% of Torray LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Torray LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $424.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,327. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $400.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.64 and a twelve month high of $431.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $410.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

