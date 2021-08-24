Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. increased their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 1,336.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNM opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

