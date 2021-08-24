UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) & Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Head to Head Survey

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) and UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Robinhood Markets and UP Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robinhood Markets N/A N/A N/A UP Fintech 17.53% 15.90% 1.51%

8.1% of UP Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Robinhood Markets and UP Fintech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Robinhood Markets $958.83 million 43.04 $7.45 million N/A N/A UP Fintech $138.50 million 17.04 $16.07 million N/A N/A

UP Fintech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Robinhood Markets.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Robinhood Markets and UP Fintech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Robinhood Markets 1 5 7 0 2.46 UP Fintech 1 0 1 0 2.00

Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus target price of $53.53, suggesting a potential upside of 8.40%. UP Fintech has a consensus target price of $30.10, suggesting a potential upside of 105.88%. Given UP Fintech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than Robinhood Markets.

Summary

UP Fintech beats Robinhood Markets on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

