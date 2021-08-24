UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:UPGS traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 228 ($2.98). 17,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. UP Global Sourcing has a 12 month low of GBX 80.50 ($1.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 238 ($3.11). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 213.61. The company has a market cap of £203.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85.

Get UP Global Sourcing alerts:

In other UP Global Sourcing news, insider Graham Screawn sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total transaction of £39,690 ($51,855.24).

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. It offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry products under the Kleeneze brand; luggage products under the Constellation brand; and cookware and bakeware products under the Progress brand.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for UP Global Sourcing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Global Sourcing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.