UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2021

UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:UPGS traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 228 ($2.98). 17,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. UP Global Sourcing has a 12 month low of GBX 80.50 ($1.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 238 ($3.11). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 213.61. The company has a market cap of £203.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85.

In other UP Global Sourcing news, insider Graham Screawn sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total transaction of £39,690 ($51,855.24).

About UP Global Sourcing

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. It offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry products under the Kleeneze brand; luggage products under the Constellation brand; and cookware and bakeware products under the Progress brand.

