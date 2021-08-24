UP Global Sourcing’s (UPGS) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of UP Global Sourcing stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Monday, hitting GBX 228 ($2.98). 17,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,801. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 213.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.07. The company has a market capitalization of £203.63 million and a P/E ratio of 23.85. UP Global Sourcing has a 12-month low of GBX 80.50 ($1.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 238 ($3.11).

In other news, insider Graham Screawn sold 18,900 shares of UP Global Sourcing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total transaction of £39,690 ($51,855.24).

About UP Global Sourcing

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. It offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry products under the Kleeneze brand; luggage products under the Constellation brand; and cookware and bakeware products under the Progress brand.

