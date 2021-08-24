Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $202.96 on Tuesday. Upstart has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $220.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.69.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $2,740,754.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $31,291,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 802,206 shares of company stock worth $161,569,034 over the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,601,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,352,000 after purchasing an additional 279,256 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,986,000 after purchasing an additional 538,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,918,000 after purchasing an additional 468,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,994,000 after purchasing an additional 391,627 shares in the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

