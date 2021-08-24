Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya Sells 267 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.64, for a total transaction of $52,235.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Natalia Mirgorodskaya also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upstart alerts:

On Thursday, August 12th, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $2,740,754.62.

Shares of UPST traded up $16.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.45. 5,487,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,695,547. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $220.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.62.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UPST shares. Barclays raised shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,109,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Upstart by 21.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,601,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,352,000 after purchasing an additional 279,256 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Upstart by 54.7% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,986,000 after purchasing an additional 538,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Upstart by 49.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,918,000 after purchasing an additional 468,613 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Upstart by 101.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,994,000 after purchasing an additional 391,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.