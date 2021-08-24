Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s share price shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $219.88 and last traded at $218.82. 128,581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,684,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.96.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPST. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upstart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.10.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.69.
In other Upstart news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $31,291,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total transaction of $4,813,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 802,206 shares of company stock valued at $161,569,034. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Upstart by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.
Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
