Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s share price shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $219.88 and last traded at $218.82. 128,581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,684,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.96.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPST. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upstart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.69.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The company’s revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upstart news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $31,291,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total transaction of $4,813,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 802,206 shares of company stock valued at $161,569,034. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Upstart by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

