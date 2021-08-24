Uptrennd (1UP) Achieves Market Cap of $147,123.30

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Uptrennd coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Uptrennd has a total market capitalization of $147,123.30 and approximately $7.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.89 or 0.00161619 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Uptrennd Coin Profile

Uptrennd (CRYPTO:1UP) is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com . Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Uptrennd Coin Trading

