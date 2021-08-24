Utrust Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Utrust coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000890 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Utrust has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $193.10 million and $14.87 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Utrust alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00054664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00050054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $381.22 or 0.00791067 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00099738 BTC.

Utrust Coin Profile

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.