Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Down 3.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)’s stock price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $20.50. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Utz Brands traded as low as $17.66 and last traded at $17.71. Approximately 5,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 695,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. cut their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Utz Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.96.

In other Utz Brands news, Director John W. Altmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 45.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the first quarter worth $2,373,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 9.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP raised its stake in Utz Brands by 10.4% during the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 64.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 37,132 shares during the period. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

