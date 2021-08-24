Valerie Kay Sells 1,091 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) insider Valerie Kay sold 1,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $30,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Valerie Kay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Valerie Kay sold 1,864 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $30,010.40.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Valerie Kay sold 1,602 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $30,005.46.

LendingClub stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,788. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. LendingClub Co. has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $29.72.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.43 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LC. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub in the first quarter valued at $99,447,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 299.2% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,569,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LendingClub by 17.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,320 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,414,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 642.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,117,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,252,000 after purchasing an additional 966,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LC. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Maxim Group raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

