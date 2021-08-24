Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VNDA) in the last few weeks:

8/18/2021 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/12/2021 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/11/2021 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/31/2021 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It's lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It's second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It's third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. "

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.33 million, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $56,173.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $40,981.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,455.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,105 shares of company stock worth $280,038 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $61,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $100,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

