VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,824 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Empowered Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.26% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $13,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,406,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,406. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.89. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $33.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.