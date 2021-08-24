VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stock Position Increased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,028 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $985,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 37,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 12,467 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 37,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000.

Shares of GDX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.10. 792,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,630,270. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.84.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

