Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 45,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 227,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,212,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.24. 54,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,647. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.70. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $124.14 and a 52-week high of $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.