Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,671 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $83.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.10. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $58.76 and a 52 week high of $83.55.

